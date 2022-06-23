Addo children’s haven wins architecture award

Unique complex designed by Gqeberha firm and built by Langbos township residents

Premium By Riaan Marais -

As if the Addo community needed more reason to be proud of their handiwork, the creche and care centre they helped build was recently awarded one of SA’s most coveted architecture awards.



Last week, Gqeberha firm Jason Erlank Architects was awarded the Corobrik South African Institute of Architecture Award of Merit for its design of the Langbos Children’s Shelter — a project that brought the entire community together...