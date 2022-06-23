Addo children’s haven wins architecture award
Unique complex designed by Gqeberha firm and built by Langbos township residents
As if the Addo community needed more reason to be proud of their handiwork, the creche and care centre they helped build was recently awarded one of SA’s most coveted architecture awards.
Last week, Gqeberha firm Jason Erlank Architects was awarded the Corobrik South African Institute of Architecture Award of Merit for its design of the Langbos Children’s Shelter — a project that brought the entire community together...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.