×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Addo children’s haven wins architecture award

Unique complex designed by Gqeberha firm and built by Langbos township residents

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 23 June 2022

As if the Addo community needed more reason to be proud of their handiwork, the creche and care centre they helped build was recently awarded one of SA’s most coveted architecture awards.

Last week, Gqeberha firm Jason Erlank Architects was awarded the Corobrik South African Institute of Architecture Award of Merit for its design of the Langbos Children’s Shelter — a project that brought the entire community together...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

All set for successful 2022 National Arts Festival
CCTV footage shows woman being beaten

Most Read