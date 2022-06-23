×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | All set for successful 2022 National Arts Festival

By Devon Koen - 23 June 2022

The lights are rigged, the sound is being tested and Makhanda is starting to see new and familiar faces in Frontier Country as the annual National Arts Festival kicks off on Thursday.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and various levels of lockdown, the 2022 instalment of the National Arts Festival will be live, but slightly trimmed down...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

All set for successful 2022 National Arts Festival
CCTV footage shows woman being beaten

Most Read