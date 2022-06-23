WATCH | All set for successful 2022 National Arts Festival

By Devon Koen -

The lights are rigged, the sound is being tested and Makhanda is starting to see new and familiar faces in Frontier Country as the annual National Arts Festival kicks off on Thursday.



After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and various levels of lockdown, the 2022 instalment of the National Arts Festival will be live, but slightly trimmed down...