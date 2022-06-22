Murder suspect arrested after three months on the run

After three months on the run, a 40-year-old man who fled a crime scene in March was arrested on charges of attempted murder, murder and armed robbery in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

The man was the second of three suspects linked to the robbery of a courier vehicle on March 19.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the police had been tipped off about a group of men travelling in two vehicles on the way to hijack and rob a courier vehicle carrying commercial goods.

The police spotted the vehicles in Peddie and chased them.

A shootout ensued as the suspects fled in their vehicles, which included a Ford Ranger bakkie.

One of the suspects fell off the back of the bakkie and died.

Another suspect was arrested on the spot and the 40-year-old fled.

He was arrested in Markman on Tuesday after police received information on his whereabouts.

He is expected to make his first court appearance in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

