Ex-Riebeek principal inducted as Rotary Club of Algoa Bay president
Not one to rest on her laurels, former Riebeek College headmistress Marilyn Woods has been proactive in uplifting the Nelson Mandela Bay community since her retirement in 2016.
And ensuring she continues her serve into the future, Woods was inducted as president of the Rotary Club of Algoa Bay (RCAB) at the German Club on Tuesday...
