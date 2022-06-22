×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ex-Riebeek principal inducted as Rotary Club of Algoa Bay president

Premium
By Catherine Richards - 22 June 2022

Not one to rest on her laurels, former Riebeek College headmistress Marilyn Woods has been proactive in uplifting the Nelson Mandela Bay community since her retirement in 2016.

And ensuring she continues her serve into the future, Woods was inducted as president of the Rotary Club of Algoa Bay (RCAB) at the German Club on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows woman being beaten
Playful sightings as polluted river clears up

Most Read