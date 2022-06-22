Discover Mandela Bay focusing on quality home-grown products

Local is brilliant for new Nelson Mandela Bay tourism organisation

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Tourism in Nelson Mandela Bay is shrugging off Covid-19 and setting off on a brave new path that highlights unique home-grown products, places and experiences in the Bay.



That is the message from Discover Mandela Bay — Tourism Partners, the new Bay tourism organisation based in the Werk 2.0 complex in the Lower Baakens Valley in Gqeberha...