Convicted murderers jailed for effective 30 years

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A Gqeberha judge has thrown the book at two convicted killers, ruling that their sentences for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances not run concurrently.



Muzzafar Madhi, 23, and Moegamat Jaftha, 24, have each been sentenced to an effective 30 years behind bars for the murder, almost two years ago, of Ndawo Siboto after a drug-fuelled day...