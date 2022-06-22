Luxolo Adams can go even faster, says coach

‘Best is yet to come’ from East Cape-born sprinter after Diamond League victory

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni -

Coach Gerrie Posthumus believes Gqeberha sprint sensation Luxolo Adams can go even faster after he wowed the athletics world in Paris at the weekend.



Adams captured the first Diamond League victory of his career, downing Olympic champion Andre De Grasse on his way to a scorching 19.82sec...