Two drown in Limpopo baptism ritual

Two members of a Limpopo church drowned in a baptism ritual at Masetheko Dam.

The drownings come a week after a Limpopo pastor, Titus Mosima, and one of his congregants, Noko Suzen-Chaba, drowned during a baptism in the Mogol River in Lephalale.

The latest drowning occurred on Sunday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said a pastor was conducting a baptism ritual at Masetheko Dam when four people, who were to be baptised, fell into the water.

“One of the people managed to swim and get out. A woman was rescued. The remaining two men drowned.

“The bodies were retrieved by police search and rescue divers.”

Seabi said the drowning victims had been identified as 21-year-old Elvis Ramakgaphola and 29-year-old Michael Rampa.

Police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe cautioned people to be careful around dams and rivers.

Two cases of inquests have been opened and police investigations are continuing.

