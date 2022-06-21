Family blames government after Kirkwood riot victim dies of injuries

Premium By Yolanda Palezweni -

The family of a Gqeberha security guard who died in hospital after being deployed to assist at the recent Kirkwood riots say they are both devastated and angry with how the situation unfolded.



They say husband and father Nicolas Verwey, 48, would still be alive had adequate support been provided by the government during the violent riots...