Nelson Mandela Bay council rattled by security threats

Details sketchy on move to hold virtual meeting to debate budget

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley -

The threats made to councillors and officials that have forced the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to hold a virtual council meeting on Tuesday to debate the 2022/2023 annual budget are shrouded in a veil of secrecy.



This is the second council meeting in June shifted to a virtual sitting due to a “security threat”...