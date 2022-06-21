Comair grounding a blow for Bay’s tourism sector, but there’s still hope

By Devon Koen -

The grounding of all British Airways and Kulula flights to and from Nelson Mandela Bay could be a blow for the city’s tourism sector, but there is still reason to be hopeful.



The Comair Group, which operated Kulula and British Airways, was the largest airline serving the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport and accounted for 38% of the airport’s seat supply before Covid-19, but slipped down a notch in 2020 when FlySafair took over the top spot...