News

Zondo yet to deliver state capture report

Presidency says commission secretariat has ‘not confirmed the time and date of delivery’

By Franny Rabkin - 17 June 2022
Chief justice Raymond Zondo has not yet delivered the final parts of the state capture inquiry report. File photo.
Image: Kopano Tlape

The presidency has not received the final sections of the report from the state capture inquiry, it said on Friday morning.

The final instalment was, by court order, meant to be delivered by June 15. On Wednesday the presidency said it would be publicly released on Friday morning.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the commission secretariat had “not confirmed the time and date of delivery”.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“However, the presidency has been assured the report will be released soon.”

The inquiry was chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo.

TimesLIVE

 

