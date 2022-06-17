WATCH LIVE | Fikile Mbalula releases accident report on Tshwane bus crash
The Minister of Transport, Mr Fikile Mbalula releases the Accident Report of a road crash that occurred on Friday 10 June 2022 and resulted in 15 fatalities and a further 42 persons sustaining injuries. https://t.co/3olf1LDKTj— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) June 17, 2022
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will on Friday release the accident report on the Tshwane road crash that claimed the lives of 15 people.
A further 42 people were injured from the accident.
Mbalula is also expected to give an update on the trucking industry debacle.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.