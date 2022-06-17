Protesters trap journalists, ANC staff inside Luthuli House

Seven journalists found themselves “trapped” inside ANC headquarters at Luthuli House on Friday after ANC members from the North West staged a protest outside the building in Johannesburg.

Sunday Times journalist Nonkululeko Njilo, who is inside the building, said the commotion began during a media briefing by Umkhonto we Sizwe Liberation War Veterans.

“The briefing was in session when this group started assembling outside in the street. We could not hear inside because of the noise from the crowd outside,” she said.

“When we tried to get out, all exits were blockaded. Management said it is not safe for us to go out.”

Njilo said the protesting members were from the Dr Kaunda region and their grievances relate to disputes in their branch.