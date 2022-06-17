Heavy hitters tackle Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis together

By Herald Reporter -

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber Adopt a Leak intervention, for businesses to partner with the municipality in repairing the severe backlog of water leaks in the metro, has been given the green light and will roll out over the next few days.



In a joint statement with the municipality on Friday, business chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen welcomed the go-ahead for businesses to get involved in averting the water crisis in the Bay...