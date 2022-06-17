Forget soap-on-a-rope and get creative this Father’s Day

Though there is nothing wrong with the usual socks, jocks, and soap-on-a-rope, why not think out the box this Father’s Day to spoil that special man in your life?

Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds have a host of offerings to make dads feel special on Sunday.

We all know food is the way to a man’s heart so join Tapas in Walmer for a special Father's Day lunch from 11am and receive a complimentary 500ml Castle Light draft and a goody bag fit for a legend when you order either a 350g rump with a wild mushroom sauce, or oven-baked honey glazed chicken thighs for R195. Bookings are essential through info@tapas.co.za

Take a short trip to St Francis Bay and visit the Off The Menu Food Emporium to treat your superhero dad to a three-course menu with a complimentary cocktail or ale on arrival.

Dig into a Wagyu burger with truffle Aioli, duck egg and raclette cheese on a Brioche bun, served with Parmesan fries.

The same offering is available at the restaurant’s branch in Gqeberha. To book your table, call 041-010-5451.

Old Austria in Richmond Hill has put together a menu fit for a king.

Enjoy live music and drinks on arrival before choosing between tempura prawns, a smoked chicken wrap or tomato and orange soup for starters, Mediterranean grilled prawn skewers, a vegan egg noodle dish or the “dad shank” (succulent lamb) as the main, before tucking into malva pudding or lemon cheesecake for dessert.

The cost is R370 per person and bookings can be made by calling 041-373-0299.

In need of some fresh air and a bit of exercise?

Then head over to Crossways Farm Village in Thornhill for its famous market day.

There will be plenty of food stalls and fresh produce to pick from — and dad can even choose his own gift while browsing.

If he fancies a little pampering then Bliss Hair, Skincare and Kids Salon in Walmer has a bottle of wine in store for each dad who books a haircut on Friday or Saturday.

Remember to get the children involved in making dad’s day special.

Get their creative juices flowing instead of spending too much money.

Pikanini Chefs Port Elizabeth will be letting the little chefs bake a treat box for dad.

This is a tasty activity for the children on Saturday. To book, contact Nelia on 076-138-1487.

It really is the thought that counts, particularly when it’s a parent at the receiving end of a gift from a child.

Doing something a little different will show that you have taken the time to think about the gift.

Give your dad the weekend off by gifting him a booklet of vouchers for things such as mowing the lawn, a car wash and polish, or cooking his favourite meal.

You can also dig into your piggy bank to buy him a Lotto ticket.

Who knows, it could just be his lucky day.

HeraldLIVE