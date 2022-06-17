×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Multitalented author brings home national award

Premium
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
17 June 2022

 

Nelson Mandela Bay author Madoda Ndlakuse was all smiles when he arrived at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport on Thursday with a trophy for his isiXhosa literature...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Download the Checkers Sixty60 app now | Checkers Sixty60
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...

Most Read