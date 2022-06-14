Heavy rains leave Cape Town's Killarney racetrack under water
Heavy winter rainfalls have left parts of Cape Town flooded — including Killarney Raceway.
Photographs circulating on various social media platforms on Tuesday morning show sections of the Mother City's one and only race circuit literally under water.
The subway beneath the main straight built to allow vehicle access to the track's infield has also been flooded.
The SA Weather Service said that heavy rains will persist in the province until Wednesday.
