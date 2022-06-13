Parliament apologises for 'distasteful scenes' that saw EFF members dragged out

The debate was delayed after EFF MPs made good on the promise by the opposition party to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa as he attempted to deliver the presidency budget, raising multiple points of order.

The party members were backed up by leader Julius Malema and the rest of the party’s caucus with regular interjections on the virtual platform.

Parliament apologised to the public and people globally for witnessing some MPs engaging in “disorderly and disruptive conduct” to frustrate the presentation of the budget vote.

“Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula condemns in the strongest terms the conduct of MPs, particularly those of the EFF, for their disregard of the rules, the decorum of the house and the authority of the speaker as provided for in the rules of the house,” parliament said in a statement.