Will the Gupta brothers be extradited to SA? Mondli Gungubele says there is no guarantee

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the government has no guarantees Atul and Rajesh Gupta will be extradited to SA to stand trial on corruption and state capture allegations.

The state capture-accused brothers were recently arrested in Dubai after Interpol issued red notices for them in February.

The arrests have been met celebrated by politicians, civil organisations and the public.

Addressing a media briefing in Cape Town on the outcomes of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, Gungubele said he hoped the relationship between SA and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would yield a positive outcome.

“We don’t have that guarantee, but with the relationship that occurs between us and the UAE, one would expect something better. I’ll be surprised [if they are not extradited], considering the code and the principles of Interpol because they make sure countries work together in dealing with crime,” he said.