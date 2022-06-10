'We must be treated the same' – Ace Magashule says Ramaphosa must face the same treatment dealt to him
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has weighed in on calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside, saying criticism and actions must be the same for him as those who have been forced to step aside.
Addressing the media at Arlington in the Free State, Magashule said those accused of corruption should be treated the same.
This comes after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, implying he covered up a crime at his Limpopo farm after thieves allegedly made off with millions in foreign currency.
“Justice must have eyes for all of us and we are watching SA, we are watching the integrity committee of the ANC and we are watching the people of SA,” said Magashule.
“Allegations are allegations but when it was allegations against us, people said we are corrupt. Now I hear people defending themselves and I say we must be treated the same.”
Magashule questioned why Fraser’s credibility was being questioned when he has been in government for years.
“Arthur Fraser has been in government for years. Why when it is somebody [else], you start questioning him?” he said.
Speaking to SABC News earlier this week, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC has full confidence in Ramaphosa.
He said the step aside rule is implemented when members are summoned to appear in a court of law and have been charged with serious crimes.
“You step aside when you are indicted to appear in a court of law and have been charged with serious crimes. As matters stand, President Cyril Ramaphosa has not been charged with any crime,” Mabe explained.
“Simply going to a police station and opening a case does not mean persons are charged. Investigations must be undertaken and the police must be convinced there are prospects of success. Those who are coming out to say the president must step aside, the president of the ANC is not criminally charged.”
Mabe said the ruling party has not discussed the matter of Ramaphosa stepping aside because it is allowing law enforcement agencies to “process the matter”.
Deputy president David Mabuza urged South Africans to allow law enforcement agencies to investigate the allegations.
“The issues around the farm robbery at the president’s place, that has been reported to the police and I take it that we should allow the respective law enforcement agencies to investigate without our interference and make their investigation known,” he said.
“If they want to charge the president, they will do so at the proper time. We should allow that process to unfold.”
