'We must be treated the same' – Ace Magashule says Ramaphosa must face the same treatment dealt to him

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has weighed in on calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside, saying criticism and actions must be the same for him as those who have been forced to step aside.

Addressing the media at Arlington in the Free State, Magashule said those accused of corruption should be treated the same.

This comes after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, implying he covered up a crime at his Limpopo farm after thieves allegedly made off with millions in foreign currency.

“Justice must have eyes for all of us and we are watching SA, we are watching the integrity committee of the ANC and we are watching the people of SA,” said Magashule.

“Allegations are allegations but when it was allegations against us, people said we are corrupt. Now I hear people defending themselves and I say we must be treated the same.”

Magashule questioned why Fraser’s credibility was being questioned when he has been in government for years.

“Arthur Fraser has been in government for years. Why when it is somebody [else], you start questioning him?” he said.