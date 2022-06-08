'While people lost jobs, he bought luxury cars’: SA weighs in on Hamilton Ndlovu ordered to repay R158m
Flamboyant businessman Hamilton Ndlovu is again dominating calls for tough action against corrupt individuals who allegedly benefited from scoring multimillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This comes as the Special Tribunal ordered Ndlovu to repay R158m to the state.
The Special Tribunal found tenders worth R172m awarded to the controversial businessman and companies linked to him by the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) were unlawful and invalid.
The Tribunal urged the NHLS to put Ndlovu, his companies and individuals linked to it on the database of restricted suppliers.
“The NHLS is urged to invoke section 15 of the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act to list the fourth, ninth, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th respondents, their directors and shareholders and Luiborn Dorn Ndlovu in his capacity as a director in the 14th respondent on the database of restricted supplies,” states the ruling.
The Tribunal found Ndlovu used fronting companies of which he was the director, and Feliham, of which his wife was the director, to procure PPE supplies to the NHLS despite having no experience in PPE supplies.
It said NHLS officials bent the rules to favour the fronting companies.
As reactions poured in on social media, a video of Ndlovu flaunting his luxury cars, including three Porsches, a Jeep and a Lamborghini Urus SUV, resurfaced.
“Hamilton Ndlovu is a disappointment. He actually needs to go to jail too for stupidity because at the height of Covid-19 while people lost jobs, he bought luxury cars,” said one user.
Hamilton Ndlovu ordered to pay back R158m. You see this kind of showoffs? Uhmmmm https://t.co/GSmgGQrqxU— Rre Monnatlala (@Moabi367) June 7, 2022
When we say things aren’t always as they seem, we talking about Hamilton Ndlovu, gave everyone a notion that he’s a hardworking man when clearly he’s a thief— PRESIDENT YA GROOVE (@Riccardo_Elle) June 7, 2022
Hamilton Ndlovu is a dissapointment... He actually needs to go to jail too for stupidity cause at the height of Covid while people lost jobs, He bought luxury cars... Just Go to jail mfethu haai!— Raks (@r_rakumakoe) June 7, 2022
The issue of Hamilton Ndlovu proves that South Africa have money 🤕— Ms🇿🇦Kay (@Ms_Kefilwe) June 7, 2022
Basically no SA citizen should go to bed hungry...there's money!🇿🇦
I remember when Hamilton Ndlovu debuted his fleet of cars and people were questioning the source of his money and were told to shut up and stop being jealous of Black excellence, weeeeeh!!— Ndoni (@Ndoni_M) June 7, 2022
lol Sibongile Mani got 5 years and Hamilton Ndlovu gotta pay back cash and he's scot free? iJustice system ihamba ngesbongo.— YT: Nomaswazi 11 (@Nomaswazi_11) June 7, 2022
When that Hamilton Ndlovu guy was splurging many millions during lockdown buying supercars, we said this is stolen money people wanted to break our necks saying we jealous, normal people respect their hard earned money. LOOK now, guy has to pay back more than 150 million.— Sqanyana Ngomane. (@FMehluli) June 7, 2022
Hamilton Ndlovu the biggest who got burned by his own circus— PRESIDENT YA GROOVE (@Riccardo_Elle) June 7, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.