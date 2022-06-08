Eastern Cape citrus farmers under the cosh

Global pressures, violent protests squeezing growers and workers

By Riaan Marais -

Eastern Cape citrus farmers are under the whip because of mounting pressure on global markets, rising production costs at farm level, violent protests and disruption at ports.



Sundays River Citrus Company managing director Hannes de Waal has warned that each of these seemingly unrelated issues is hurting the industry economically and that together they are taking money out the pockets of farmers and their workers...