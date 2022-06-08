Eastern Cape citrus farmers under the cosh
Global pressures, violent protests squeezing growers and workers
Eastern Cape citrus farmers are under the whip because of mounting pressure on global markets, rising production costs at farm level, violent protests and disruption at ports.
Sundays River Citrus Company managing director Hannes de Waal has warned that each of these seemingly unrelated issues is hurting the industry economically and that together they are taking money out the pockets of farmers and their workers...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.