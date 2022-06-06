Disbelief as cops release man accused of beating woman petrol attendant

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



A woman petrol attendant who was allegedly slapped and punched by a man at a Colchester filling station has expressed disbelief that he was released after being questioned by police.



The alleged assault happened on Saturday, in full view of other customers who went to the rescue of Asive Ncongo, 25, from Motherwell...