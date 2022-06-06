Business pleads for permission to start plugging Nelson Mandela Bay’s gushing water pipes

'Let us fix the water leaks'

Premium By Guy Rogers -

With the Churchill Dam expected to run dry in just 16 days, renewed efforts to plug the thousands of leaks driving Nelson Mandela Bay’s water crisis are under way.



The initiative could result in the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber stepping in with private sector engineering and plumbing experts...