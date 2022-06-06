Another delay in sentencing for alleged gang boss

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Suspected gang boss and convicted murderer Wendell Petersen will have to wait even longer to find out his fate after sentencing proceedings were postponed in the Gqeberha high court on Monday.



Petersen, along with his co-accused Jermaine Mitchell, Glynn Carelson and Robin Taylor, were convicted in June 2021 on various charges including three counts of murder...