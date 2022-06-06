Two charged with killing cousin expected to plead
Two men accused of murdering their cousin are expected to enter pleas on Tuesday after their matter was postponed in the Gqeberha high court.
Xolisa Danster, 26, and Masizole Zenzile, 24, face charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition...
