Two charged with killing cousin expected to plead

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Two men accused of murdering their cousin are expected to enter pleas on Tuesday after their matter was postponed in the Gqeberha high court.



Xolisa Danster, 26, and Masizole Zenzile, 24, face charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition...