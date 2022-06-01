×

News

New Brighton man collects 13 reference numbers in four years of trying to get metro’s help

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
01 June 2022

Thirteen and counting — that is the number of reference numbers a New Brighton man has collected in almost four years of begging the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to clear rubble, fill a trench and fix his driveway.

Municipal workers fixed a water leak just outside his property in Gqalo Street in 2018, but had to dig a trench to access the pipe...

