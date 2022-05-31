Post Office 'in ICU' but hoping to get a share of the spectrum windfall

Shelembe said the goodwill emanated from the fact that the department of communications, through the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), managed to get the spectrum proceeds to the national fiscus.

Icasa raised R14.4bn from the sale of the radio frequency spectrum in March and the money went to the national purse.

“The Treasury is considering whether the best or most elegant way to go is a special appropriations bill, or we go the adjusted budget route,” he said.

These will take the same amount of time, and it was most likely the Treasury would wait for the adjustment budget, he said.

Shelembe said they had also tried to pursue the Treasury to pay in an upfront lump sum, the Universal Services Obligation, a subsidy to Sapo that is normally payable in tranches throughout the year.

“This would be used to deal with the immediate funding requirements while we are still negotiating for funding of the post office that will come from the Treasury,” he said.

It, however, remains unclear how much Sapo needs from the government.

At Tuesday’s meeting, while Sapo bosses and communication department officials repeated the need for funding for the entity, no-one mentioned how much was needed.

In November, deputy minister Philly Mapulane said they needed an R8bn bailout from the state if it was to survive.