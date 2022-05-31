'They are becoming a vigilante group': 14 arrested after alleged Dudula members clash with residents in Alex

The Dudula movement in Alexandra township is gradually turning into a vigilante group that is uncontrollable and fighting the community it claims to represent.

That's the view of ward councillor Tefo Raphadu after the group’s alleged altercation with some residents in the Johannesburg township's Tsutsumani section on Sunday night.

He said members of the Dudula movement had gone to evict an elderly woman from her home but residents resisted and retaliated.

The group allegedly went to the homes of some residents opposed to the eviction.

“It is an issue where Dudula went to evict somebody and the community resisted. There was an altercation and Dudula [members] shot at the community and the community started to fight and retaliate. About nine people were hurt,” said Raphadu.

He said bullet casings were found at the scene. “They are now becoming a vigilante group and uncontrollable.”