'You’d be very proud' — Connie Ferguson returns to KOJ set without Shona Ferguson

Monday 31 May marked the first day of shooting the next season of Kings of Joburg without the late Shona Ferguson.

Shona Ferguson died on July 30 2021.

The late actor's wife, actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson, marked the first day of shooting by penning a heartfelt letter to her “angel”.

“Dear Sho. My angel, thank you for everything! Day 1 of KOJ on the 1st working day of the week was a success! You’d be very proud of the team! I certainly am! Long live my king, long live!” she wrote.