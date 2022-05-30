×

Bid-rigging suspected in lucrative Nelson Mandela Bay contracts

Millions at stake after tender suspended by city manager

By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley - 30 May 2022

An alleged bid-rigging scheme resulted in a Gauteng company applying for two similar tenders 57 days apart.

The second time around, the business secured more work from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality — to provide advisory services on development projects — at an increased cost of R8.4m...

