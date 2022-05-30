Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche denied bail

Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche has been denied bail in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court.

On Monday, magistrate Kriban Pillay dismissed Terblanche’s application for bail based on new facts.

In his judgment, Pillay said the evidence by Terblanche in his second bid for bail did not amount to new facts and were available to him at the time of his first bail application, which was dismissed in January.

Terblanche was arrested in November and charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Vicki.

He has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder along with Vicki’s boyfriend Reinhardt Leach and Dylan Cullis.

Leach and Cullis abandoned their bail applications.

Vicki was reported missing on October 21 by Leach.

It is alleged she was murdered on or about October 18.

Her body was found buried in a shallow grave on a plot in Greenbushes on October 23.

The matter was postponed to July 12 for further investigation.

