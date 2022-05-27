Yet another Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting stillborn as councillors plot next move

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Yet another scheduled Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting failed to go ahead on Thursday, when councillors from several political parties failed to turn up.



The parties are at loggerheads over Noxolo Nqwazi continuing to occupy the city manager’s office — an appointment which has pushed the governing coalition to the verge of collapse...