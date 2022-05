Calls for killers of New Brighton woman to be brought to book

By Zamandulo Malonde -

Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating the murder of a 38-year-old woman who was shot multiple times outside her home in New Brighton recently.



Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Khuthala Mpalala was met by a hail of bullets when she stopped to open her gate at her home on May 19...