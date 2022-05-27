Jazz maestro beats paralysing illness to return to stage

Feya Faku ready to delight audience at Opera House on Saturday

Premium By Gillian McAinsh -

When internationally acclaimed jazz trumpeter Feya Faku was struck with an illness that paralysed half of his face, he feared he might never play again.



This weekend, though, the Mandela Bay Theatre Company’s first Isakhono Jazz Excellence award winner will be breathing out melodies in brass on the Opera House stage...