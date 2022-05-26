Walmer residents shaken by explosion at scrapyard

Owner believes pile of rubble caught alight, igniting hidden gas bottle

Premium By Devon Koen -

Walmer residents were rattled on Tuesday by an explosion at a nearby scrapyard which shook the windows and floorboards of neighbouring houses.



A loud bang at about 7.30pm, believed to be an explosion caused by a gas canister at a scrapyard in Heugh Road, startled the residents. ..