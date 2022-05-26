Experts warn of environmental disaster if bunkering spills persist
Algoa Bay is on a collision course for an environmental disaster if the frequency and size of oil spills through bunkering continues, experts say.
Crews have battled to contain and clean up the latest ship-to-ship bunkering spill in Algoa Bay, saying that dealing with a much larger spill would be impossible...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.