Despatch police seek help in solving three murders

The police in Despatch are appealing for assistance in the investigations into three separate murders in April and May.

In the first incident, on April 3, residents found the body of Xolani Mwezeni, 32, near a shop in the Bayland informal settlement.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Mwezeni suffered multiple head injuries, which likely led to his death.

In the second incident, on April 24, a man was attacked after winning money at a slot machine at a bar in Despatch.

Emit Hastie, 50, was walking along Mikro Street at around 11.30pm when a group of men approached him, Swart said.

Hastie was robbed and stabbed multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died of his injuries.

In another incident, Mthuthuzeli Mhlawuli, 50, was asleep in his home in Gufinqando Street on May 22, when an unknown man entered the house shortly after midnight.

Swart said Mhlawuli sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

The police are investigating three separate cases of murder.

Anyone who might have information about these incidents is urged to contact Sergeant Christine Jonck on 082-949-7154, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.

