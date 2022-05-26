Bobby Motaung reveals new Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane’s mandate

Kaizer Chiefs' football manager Bobby Motaung has revealed the “clear mandate” given to the club’s new head coach Arthur Zwane and his assistant Dillon Sheppard.

Zwane and Sheppard were announced as the new technical team that will be expected to restore Amakhosi's glory days in a press conference at FNB Stadium on Thursday. The duo, who had done the job on an interim basis in the final four games of the 2021-22 season, take over after Stuart Baxter was sacked in April.

Motaung said while the club will be patient with the young local coaches, winning trophies is their mandate for the 2022-23 season.

“Fortunately, Arthur and Dillon have been part of what we are trying to achieve,” Motaung said. “I mean we lost out in the final of the [2020-21] Champions League with them, we lost out in cups, the league and all those things, so they know the challenges that we are facing.

“There’s a [seven-year] trophy drought and supporters are looking forward to achieving something. So, it’s a continuation — they are coming into a system they have been part of.