ActionSA to contest by-election in KwaNobuhle

Premium By Naziziphiwo Buso -

KwaNobuhle residents will have one more party to consider from the throng of those that will be competing in the Ward 43 by-election in July as ActionSA has thrown its hat in the ring.



The party will be contesting its first by-election outside Gauteng, ActionSA’s Eastern Cape leader, Athol Trollip, announced...