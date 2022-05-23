Toddler dies, 29 injured as bus carrying rugby team plunges down cliff

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

Tragedy befell a Plettenberg Bay rugby team after a bus accident left a two-year-old toddler dead and 29 people injured on Saturday evening.



The bus was carrying 35 players and supporters of the Excelsior rugby team from Wittedrift, outside Plettenberg Bay, following a rugby match in Saasveld earlier in the day. ..