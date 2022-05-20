‘It isn’t true we have nothing to show after 28 years’, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Rampahosa on Thursday evening defended government’s efforts to eradicate poverty, unemployment and inequality, saying “It’s not true that the glass is empty”.

“It isn’t true we have nothing to show after 28 years. It cannot be true. I refuse,” Ramaphosa told the annual Black Business Council summit dinner at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng.

The two-day summit brought together government, civil society and business leaders to deliberate on socio-economic opportunities and challenges facing the country.

Ramaphosa said the economy has been “on a downhill” since the economic crisis in 2008.

“We have been seeking to create jobs on an ongoing basis. We have barely been creating 300,000 jobs a year. Job entrants have been coming in at 500,000 or 750,000 every year and it is no wonder we have such a high unemployment rate today.”

Ramaphosa said this could largely be attributed to the structure of the economy and the fact that SA has been deindustrialising over the years.

“If we have a keen understanding of how our economy functions and we put our heads together, we can begin to turn the tide around.”