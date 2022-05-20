Chuckling Ramaphosa says he advised a panicked Nathi Mthethwa to ‘cancel that (flag) thing’

The president was speaking during the Black Business Council summit in Midrand.

A chuckling Ramaphosa said: “ Mthethwa comes to me and says, ‘President, please tell me when I can call you’. I say, ‘Mthethwa I am in a cabinet committee meeting, we will talk afterwards’.

“ I call him back and he says to me, ‘President this flag thing, which is such a wonderful initiative, it seems our people are not happy with it’, and I say, ‘ Of course they are not happy with it. Cancel this thing,’” said Ramaphosa to the crowd that roared with laughter.

TimesLIVE reported earlier on Thursday that Mthethwa’s plan to spend R22m on a 100m-high “monumental” flag is under review.

The ministry on Thursday announced Mthethwa had directed his department to review the process related to the flag in its totality after widespread criticism.