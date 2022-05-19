×

News

Kirkwood teen in coma after farm beating

Family demands justice for boy allegedly assaulted for picking up oranges

Premium
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
19 May 2022

A 16-year-old Kirkwood boy is in a coma after being beaten within an inch of his life for allegedly picking  fruit from a local orange grove.  

His aunt and legal guardian, Liena Oliphant, 49, said they were notified by one of his friends on Sunday evening of what had happened, and they eventually found him struggling to breathe on a farm near Aqua Park in Kirkwood. ..

