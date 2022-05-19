×

Politics

DOP splinter group accuses Nqwazi of incompetence

Attempt to remove two party councillors from Bay council ignored, provincial leader says

Premium
Siyamtanda Capa
Senior Politics Reporter
19 May 2022

A splinter group claiming to be the rightful Defenders of the People (DOP) has accused Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi of incompetence.

This comes after the grouping claimed she had ignored their attempts to remove two councillors from the council. ..

