News

DA submits no-confidence motion against Beyers Naude speaker

By Siyamtanda Capa - 19 May 2022

In a last-ditch attempt to cling to power in the Dr Beyers Naude municipality, the DA has submitted a motion of no confidence in speaker and Compatriots of SA (CSA) councillor Cheslin Felix. 

The attempt to remove Felix comes after DA mayor Ewald Loocke and chief whip  Ricardo Smith were voted out at a special council meeting on Wednesday at the Botanical Gardens in Graaff-Reinet. ..

