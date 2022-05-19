Eskom withdraws services in Ivory Park Ext 8 after 'staff were chased and equipment taken'

Eskom said on Thursday it had withdrawn services in Ivory Park Ext 8 due to alleged violence in the area directed at staff and equipment being taken by the community.

Eskom spokesperson Amanda Qithi said a case of theft had been opened at the Ivory Park police station.

“The employees were working on a feeder when they were chased out of the area by the community. The safety of our employees is our priority and services will only resume when the area is deemed safe.”

Qithi said they were not sure why the community became violent.

City of Tshwane staff were allegedly held hostage by the community in a separate incident in Mamelodi East on Tuesday evening and forced to disconnect the electricity supply of a neighbouring area.

