Death of first officer at Senzo Meyiwa’s murder scene won't affect trial, says Adv Gerrie Nel

AfriForum advocate Gerrie Nel says the death of Maj-Gen Johan Ndlovu will not affect the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Ndlovu died last week. The cause of his death has not been made public.

Ndlovu was the former head of detectives in Gauteng and was one of the first police detectives on the scene in 2014 when Meyiwa was murdered at Kelly Khumalo's house in Vosloorus, Johannesburg.

Speaking on eNCA, Nel, who represents the Meyiwa family, said Ndlovu was not regarded as a crucial witness and there were several other witnesses who could provide relevant evidence.

“There might have been other police officers on the scene. He was on the scene, but if he was crucial then certainly the investigating team would have included his statement,” said Nel.

“He was head of the detectives at the time of the commission of the offence. Certainly he would have ensured that his statement, if it was crucial, was in the case docket — and it’s not.”