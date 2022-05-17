'He needs to be expelled' — Unathi Nkayi enraged by video of white student allegedly urinating on black student's books

Media personality Unathi Nkayi is enraged by a video of a white Stellenbosch University student allegedly urinating on a black student’s laptop and textbooks, calling for criminal charges to be brought against him and for him to be banned from all places of learning.

Stellenbosch University on Monday suspended the student, describing the incident as totally unacceptable, “destructive and hurtful”.

Unathi was among those who reacted to the incident, calling for the student to be brought to book.

“He needs to be expelled, have criminal charges against him and be banned from all institutions of learning,” she said.

In her mentions actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and comedienne Celeste Ntuli expressed their anger and shock at the video.

“Wait what?! Hold up. This is still happening in 2022?” asked Nambitha

“Racism is the major problem” said Celeste.

Vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers said: “We are appalled by this type of behaviour. Such conduct will not be tolerated at the university.

“We acted swiftly and decisively to uphold our commitment to a culture [of] inclusivity. What happened at Huis Marais is not acceptable. No student has the right to diminish another student’s human dignity or rights in this way.”

The residence management condemned the incident.

“The student affected is clearly still in shock after his very upsetting and painful ordeal. He is still trying to process what happened and was offered counselling. He will be supported as and when required to ensure his academic progress is not affected by the incident.